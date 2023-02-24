Camilla forces U-turn in Roald Dahl censorship row

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen Consort has forced publisher Puffin UK to back down on its censorship of Roald Dahl books after she intervened in the decision to edit his words.

Camilla gave an impassioned defence of free speech and the right of writers to express themselves at Clarence House on Thursday just days after she let it be known privately that she had serious concerns over the changes to Dahl’s books.

Last week, it emerged that the best-selling children’s books were being rewritten to remove language considered offensive by Puffin.

The word “fat” , for example, had been cut from every book. Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is instead described as “enormous”.

Puffin has now issued a statement announcing that it will make both the original and censored versions available to readers.

Francesca Dow, MD of Penguin Random House Children’s - which owns Puffin UK - said it has “proudly” published Roald Dahl’s “mischievous” books for more than forty years.

“We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation,” she said.

“As a children’s publisher, our role is to share the magic of stories with children with the greatest thought and care.”

Dow said it was “both a privilege and a responsibility” to publish books for children and that Dahl’s book were often the first stories young children would read independently.

“We also recognise the importance of keeping Dahl’s classic texts in print. By making both versions available, we are offering readers the choice to decide how they experience Roald Dahl’s magical, marvellous stories.

“Roald Dahl once said: ‘If my books can help children become readers, then I feel I have accomplished something important.’ At Puffin, we’ll keep pursuing that ambition for as long as we make books.”

The Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books for young readers, which are designed for children who may be reading on their own for the first time.