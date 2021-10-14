Jonah Hill requests fans to ‘stop commenting’ on his body image

Jonah Hill has asked his fans to “stop commenting” on his body image as “it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good”.

The 37-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star made the request in a brief message posted on Instagram.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” Hill wrote, adding: “Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

The comments of the post were filled with supportive messages from the actor’s friends and fans.

“Absolutely love you. Thank you,” wrote singer SZA.

Other celebrities who reacted in a positive manner included Sharon Stone, Beanie Feldstein, comedian Aidy Bryant, and Daniel Franzese.

In August 2021, Hill celebrated his dedication to body positivity with a new tattoo that promotes self-love.

The 21 Jump Street actor debuted the new back tattoo on his Instagram, where he posted a shirtless photo of himself.

In the photo, Hill, who has various other tattoos covering his body, showed off the orange and black tattoo inspired by the logo for Body Glove, a water sports apparel company, which he changed to read: “Body Love.”

Hill’s permanent support for body positivity comes after he spoke candidly about learning self-acceptance in February.

At the time, the actor shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article showing him changing out of a wetsuit after surfing, before revealing that he didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

In the caption, Hill then explained that his post wasn’t a “feel good for me” post, nor was it a “feel bad for me post”, but rather it was for “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool”.