Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady have responded to a sign that read the actor “ruined surfing” with messages of body positivity.

The sign was an insensitive reference to paparazzi photographs of the 21 Jump Street actor surfing in a black wetsuit in February.

At the time, Hill said his childhood insecurities were “exacerbated by years of public mockery” about his body by the media, but that photographs like that no longer “phase” the Oscar nominee.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” he added.

When he discovered the “Jonah Hill ruined surfing” sign at a beach in California, Hill wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday (19 October) that he would never stop doing things that make him happy.

Brady, who is an environmental activist, also shared a picture of the sign — along with a geo-tag of a surfing club on the same beach — on her social media and wrote: “Only kooks do this s***”.

She said she was “proud” of Hill for getting into surfing “for the pure joy it brings”.

Brady, who said she is a third generation member of the tagged surfing club, also urged her fellow surfers to respect the beach by respecting others. She added: “If you feel the need to rain on someone else’s parade, ask yourself why and consider getting yourself a life.”

Earlier this week, Hill asked his fans to refrain from commenting on his body.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” Hill wrote, adding: “Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”