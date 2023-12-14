Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Majors calls himself a “great man” and compares himself to Martin Luther King Jr and Barack Obama in an audio recording played during his assault trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a trove of evidence, including pictures, text messages and photographs of the Marvel star.

Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into a car after she exited it, twisting her arm and injuring her hand.

He is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty.

The evidence released today includes text messages in which Majors threatened to commit suicide and an audio recording of an argument in which Majors told Jabbari she needed to act more like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

In the recording, which dates from September 2022, Majors can be heard asking Jabbari whether she really loves him. When she says she does, he responds: “Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan.”

Grace Jabbari leaving court after testifying (Associated Press)

After Jabbari apologises, Majors continues: “I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I’m on and go ‘I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.’ Get me?”

He goes on: “No, no, do you understand that? Because that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support - Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife.”

After Jabbari apologises again, Majors rants: “Let me just lay it out for you, right? If I am, I’m just gonna say this. My temper, my shit, all that. All that said, right? And let’s say, I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world.

“That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a dick about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked, and that’s the situation. The woman that supports me — that I support, the work that — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately. Last night, two nights ago, you did not do that.”

The trial continues. Follow live updates here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.