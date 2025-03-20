Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is looking back on his sudden firing from the studio after he was arrested following a fight with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

At the time, Majors had just starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — setting him up as the MCU’s next major supervillain.

However, about a month after the movie premiered in February 2023, he was taken into custody. Jabbari, 31, accused him of hitting her, fracturing her finger, twisting her arm, and causing her to bleed after striking her ear.

Majors was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment 10 months later. He was also found not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

About a month after his initial arrest, Marvel dropped him.

In a new interview with Variety, the 35-year-old actor revealed that he wrote a letter to Marvel head Kevin Feige shortly after he heard through the grapevine that he wouldn’t be allowed to return to the studio.

“I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like boom, you get the verdict, then boom [you’re dropped], but Marvel’s not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine,” Majors said.

open image in gallery Jonathan Majors wrote a letter to the Marvel boss after the studio dropped him due to his arrest ( AP )

“I got the job through the grapevine. [Kevin] didn’t call me and say ‘Hey, do you want to do the movie? Do you want to be this guy?’ My agent called me and said it. Then an agent of mine — not my agent — got the news, turned and gave it to me straight. So, I reached out to Kevin.

As for why he wrote a letter to Feige, Majors said it was because he always “appreciated him.”

“I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang,” he continued. “I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at.”

open image in gallery Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has not commented publicly on Majors’s firing ( Getty Images for Disney )

When asked whether he thought Marvel would ever reach out to ask him back one day, Majors responded: “It’s not in my control.

“I see it clearly. I understand – it’s a publicly traded company. You’re trying to do this; you can’t have this [controversy] around,” he went on to say. “That’s what happens when this happens. I don’t hold it against them. I want to make that very clear. I’m not upset with anybody about that. I’m not upset at all.”

While he may not return to Avengers anytime soon, the film star has continued to find acting work. His latest movie, Magazine Dreams (out Friday), sees him playing the role of an aspiring bodybuilder who’s attempting to pursue his athletic dreams while having to take care of his sick grandfather.

He’s also currently in pre-production for a revenge thriller titled Merciless directed by Martin Villeneuve, brother of Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

Majors has also moved on romantically. On Wednesday, the actor revealed that he had tied the knot with Meagan Good in an intimate ceremony held in Los Angeles where his mother officiated.

Speaking on the Sherri show, Majors said: “I said to Meagan yesterday, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.’ I love that woman so much. We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan.”