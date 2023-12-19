Jonathan Majors’ lawyers speak out after guilty verdict in assault trial: Live
The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges
Marvel star Jonathan Majors was handed a guilty verdict in his trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday afternoon.
Jurors deliberated for a total of roughly five hours before convicting Majors on two charges - one misdemeanour count of assault and one harassment violation.
In a statement after the verdict, Majors’ legal team issued a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name.
Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.
The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Majors was supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.
Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.
Jonathan Majors’ legal team says he ‘looks forward to fully clearing his name'
Jonathan Majors’ legal team has said that he is looking forward to clearing his name after he was convicted of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault on Monday.
His attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement saying:
“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.
“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.
“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”
What comes next for Jonathan Majors after assault conviction?
Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the split verdict was returned on Monday. The jury found Majors guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment but acquitted him of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.
Attention now turns to whether Majors will face jail time. It is thought he could face up to one year in prison.
Verdict on the charges against Jonathan Majors:
One misdemeanour count of reckless assault in the third degree - Guilty
One misdemeanour count of second-degree harassment - Guilty
One count of assault in the third degree – Not guilty
One count of aggravated harassment – Not guilty
Marvel to ‘change’ Avengers title after guilty Jonathan Majors verdict
The forthcoming Avengers film will have its title “changed” after lead star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault.
On Monday (18 December), The Independent learnt that Majors, 34, was dropped by Marvel Studios in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, which saw a jury find him guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Majors’ presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was in question after several charges were filed against the actor, who was set to play the main villain in the new Avengers film.
Grace Jabbari’s lawyer speaks out after Majors’ conviction
“Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” she said.
“We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”
ICYMI: Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend
The Marvel star, 34, was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count by a Manhattan jury on Monday.
Majors was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the guilty verdict was returned just before 3pm on Monday after around five hours of deliberations.
What will happen to Majors’ career after the assault conviction?
The Independent now understands that Marvel will not move forward with Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday (18 December).
Following a 10-day trial, a New York City jury found the Marvel star, 34, guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted him of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.
Majors was arrested in March in New York after Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Majors has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty on all four charges.
With the verdict now delivered, Majors faces sentencing on 6 February and could be handed a jail sentence of one year, according to reports.
Many people are now wondering what this means for the star’s acting career, which has been on hold since his arrest earlier this year.
