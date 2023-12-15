Jonathan Majors trial - live: Jury sent out for deliberation on Marvel star’s charges
In an audio recording, Jonathan Majors is heard telling Grace Jabbari he needs a ‘great woman’ similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King
The jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
On Wednesday, the defence rested its case after Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call made on the night of the alleged attack.
The text messages, which are allegedly between Ms Jabbari and Mr Majors, show the actor dissuading her from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in September 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Mr Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King. Footage then shows the couple battling on the streets of New York.
On Thursday, the defence delivered closing arguments, painting Ms Jabbari as a “liar” and accusing her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. In its closings, the prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”
What you missed on Thursday
Jurors heard closing arguments from both sides on Thursday.
The defence called Jabbari a “liar.”
“If you believe Grace, then despite Jonathan Majors telling her how dangerous it is for a Black man to call the police in America, despite that, he beat her badly in a car that was both in his own name and then he called 911 himself,” the defence attorney said.
“If you believe Grace, then Jonathan caused these injuries and then he told the 911 operator about her injuries, and then he told the cops who showed up at his apartment that they had an argument the night before,” she continued.
“You probably have your own list of the greatest lies that Grace has ever told you. But I want to end this nightmare for Jonathan now, immediately, and as quickly as possible. It’s just fake. Nothing she says makes sense. Nothing she says is medically possible,” the attorney added.
After the defence wrapped up their closings, the prosecution pleaded with jurors to believe Jabbari. “She told the officers how she didn’t know how she sustained the injuries,” the prosecutor said, underscoring Jabbari’s mental state in protecting Majors.
The prosecutor pointed out that Jabbari was forced to relive the events during this trial. “Why would she put herself through this, for what? What does she gain?”
Recap: Why is Jonathan Majors on trial for assault?
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He is charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Images reveal Grace Jabbari’s hairline fracture on her finger
ICYMI: The timeline
September 2022 — Text messages (revealed in court) seem to show Mr Majors admitting he injured Jabbari while they were living in London. He urged her to not go to the hospital to treat the injuries, the texts show.
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
No verdict today
Bombshell text messages, revealed: ‘I’m a monster’
The judge is instructing the jury
The instructions are expected to take an hour, according to reports, and the judge started giving the jurors instructions at 2.45pm.
WATCH: CCTV shows Jonathan Majors shoving girlfriend before she chases him
Prosecution has something to say about the chaffeured driver
Earlier this week, a private car driver testified — through a translator — that while he was watching the road, he had “a feeling the girl had hit the boy…because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced.”
Today during closing arguments, the prosecutor blasted his testimony: it “reveals him to be a biased witness to the man who paid him.”
Prosecution pleads with jurors
“She told the officers how she didn’t know how she sustained the injuries,” the prosecutor said, underscoring Jabbari’s mental state in protecting Majors.
The prosecutor pointed out that Jabbari was forced to relive the events during this trial. “Why would she put herself through this, for what? What does she gain?”