Jonathan Majors trial - live: Jury sent out for deliberation on Marvel star’s charges

The jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

On Wednesday, the defence rested its case after Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call made on the night of the alleged attack.

The text messages, which are allegedly between Ms Jabbari and Mr Majors, show the actor dissuading her from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in September 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.

Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Mr Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King. Footage then shows the couple battling on the streets of New York.

On Thursday, the defence delivered closing arguments, painting Ms Jabbari as a “liar” and accusing her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. In its closings, the prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”