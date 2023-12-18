Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The Marvel star, 34, was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count by a Manhattan jury on Monday.

Majors was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the guilty verdict was returned just before 3pm on Monday after around five hours of deliberations.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that evidence presented in the trial showed a “cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion”.

“We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive the trauma on the stand,” Mr Bragg said.

During closing arguments prosecutors said that the case had hinged on four words: “control, domination, manipulation, and abuse.”

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend (Associated Press)

Assistant district attorney Kelli Galloway also criticised the defence’s portrayal of Jabbari as trying to seek revenge after the alleged assault: “This is not consistent with the testimony that you heard,” she said.

“This is not a revenge plot to ruin the defendant’s life, his career, to take everything away from him,” Ms Galloway continued. What transpired in March 2023 was “not consistent with a premeditated plan of revenge.”

Majors appeared to weep as his attorney Priya Chaudry reiterated his innocence in her own remarks.

After news of the allegations against him broke, the actor was dropped by his management team, while the US Army pulled a number of advertisements featuring the actor from circulation.

Last month, The Independent reported that Marvel is reportedly “in crisis” and that the next batch of superhero-blockbuster projects has reportedly been thrown into disarray due to Majors’s legal troubles.

Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari (Associated Press)

On Wednesday, shortly before the trial drew to a close Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a trove of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of Majors calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call made on the night of the alleged attack.

CCTV footage appeared to show the pair tussling in the street, after which Majors appeared to force Ms Jabbari back into the car.

Photos showed the extent of Ms Jabbari’s injuries, and text message exchanged showed how the actor had pleaded with her not to go to hospital following a separate alleged altercation.

Jurors heard that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear. Ms Jabbari also told officers that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck” after an altercation inside the vehicle.

A sentencing has been set for 6 February.

Majors has appeared in Creed III, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall.