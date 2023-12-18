Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend by a New York jury on Monday 18 December.

The Disney star was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment against former lover, Grace Jabbari, but was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.

Jonathan Majors was widely considered a rising star in the superhero franchise, playing the starring role of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, until the allegations stalled his rapid rise.

Majors is set to be sentenced on 6 February 2024, and he could face up to a year in prison.