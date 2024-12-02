Josh Brolin recalls ‘horrible’ story about his dad tricking him into eating his pets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Josh Brolin has claimed that his father, fellow actor James Brolin, once fooled him into eating two pet pigs that he raised when he was a child.

The Dune star, 56, who recently voiced his disappointment at being omitted from Deadpool and Wolverine and told how he “almost got into a fight” with Denzel Washington, made the revelation while appearing on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth podcast.

Brolin’s father, 84, appeared in numerous cult movies in the 1970s such as Westworld, The Car, Capricorn One and Amityville Horror, and has been married to Barbra Streisand since 1998.

According to the younger Brolin, his father had told Bensinger the pig story before. Recapping, he said: “Did he tell you the pig story? What a f***ing d***. God, man.”

Continuing, The Goonies actor said that this story is “horrible” and has to do with his raising his pet pigs, which he called Oink and Snort.

“I helped raise these pigs, and then we’re eating dinner one night - it’s amazing to me that he would tell you that story. It makes him look so bad,” he said.

Describing what his Dad told him, Brolin said: “Guess what you’re eating.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Either Oink or Snort.’ I said, ‘What?” He went, ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re eating. That’s who we slaughtered.’ I was like, ‘Why would you tell a kid that?’ It makes no sense. Why would you tell your kid that, with any semblance of, like, celebration? Or was he just looking to have an impact?”

Bensinger then asked Brolin to explain what his father was trying to achieve with this revelation, to which he said: “Psychologically? On camera? In front of you? I mean, I could get into it. When you feel like you don’t have an impact, that’s when you start to look for any impact, whether it’s a negative impact or not.”

Brolin added: “I think I can break it down to it being that, because I can’t imagine saying that to my kid. It’s nowhere in my universe to say that to a kid. Why would you?”

James Brolin, wife singer Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin in 2010 ( Getty Images )

Speaking of his father today, the Avengers actor said: “My dad’s an interesting guy in that he’s super friendly, but there’s a stop sign. It’s like, before you get on the freeway, there’s a red light. You’re ready to go. You’re ready to get on the freeway and go 65, 75 miles an hour, and the light never turns. So you’re sitting there like this and you’re like: ‘It’s presented to me that I’m gonna go.’ And then the stoplight never changes — it just stays perpetually red.”