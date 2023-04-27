Joshua Jackson says wife Jodie Turner-Smith ‘kind of enjoys’ watching his sex scenes

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joshua Jackson has said that his wife Jodie Turner-Smith enjoys watching his sex scenes with other women.

The couple married in 2019, welcoming their first child the following year.

Dawson’s Creek and Fringe Jackson is currently appearing opposite Lizzy Caplan in Paramount Plus’s remake of erotic thriller Fatal Attraction.

However, in a new interview, Jackson revealed that Turner-Smith isn’t bothered by his on-screen sexual escapades.

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes,” he said. “The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually.

“It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing – excellent.”

Last week, Jackson shared his candid thoughts on the subject of affairs, as the relationship at the centre of Fatal Attraction sees his character Dan having an affair.

“I think an affair can be forgiven,” he said. “We’re all grown-ups.

“No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done. Affairs aren’t about the partner, they’re about the person who has transgressed. It’s not purely about the sex. There’s a deeper violation.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith in 2022 (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Jackson also confessed that, had he married Turner-Smith when he was younger, he feels like there would have been infidelity in the relationship.

“If we had met five years earlier, we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready,” he said. “I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Jackson has previously spoken to The Independent about his and Turner-Smith’s experience of raising their child, who is biracial, in the US.

“I’m learning a whole new raft of things,” he said. “Raising a biracial child inside of this country is difficult. The way that America approaches and deals with Black bodies, particularly Black female bodies but Black bodies in general, is incredibly fraught.

“So we have to make decisions about what will be the most nurturing psychological space for the baby to grow up in. And we don’t know what the answer to that is.”