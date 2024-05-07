Talented Mr Ripley crossover as Andrew Scott and Jude Law meet at Met Gala

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Talented Mr Ripley fans were treated to a fun crossover as Jude Law and Andrew Scott united at the Met Gala on Monday (7 May).

Law played Dickie Greenleaf, the vagabond son of a wealthy man, in the 1999 movie. Meanwhile, Fleabag actor Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley, a down-on-his-luck grifter hired to convince Greenleaf to return home, in the Netflix series Ripley, which was released last month.

The eight-part miniseries, based on the 1955 Patricia Highsmith psychological thriller, followed the hit film, which was directed by Anthony Minghella and starred Matt Damon as the titular character.

Law and Scott were joined by Donatella Versace on the red-carpet at fashion’s most anticipated event, which takes place annually at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with guests instructed to follow a dress code inspired by “The Garden of Time”, which takes inspiration from a short story of the same name written by JG Ballard in 1962.

The duo seemed to take the theme literally as they took part in a crossover spanning decades.

Law shared his thoughts on Scott’s reprisal of the role in the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

“I’m enjoying it. How can one not? It’s such great material. You’re in great hands with wonderful actors, and it’s such an interesting character,” the 51-year-old said.

The pair united for a crossover spanning decades ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Arguing that “Steve Zaillian’s [version], in many ways, couldn’t be further from Anthony’s”, Law added: “It’s very interesting to see what scenes and threads still come to the surface, even if they are very different stylistically and in their pacing.

“Both versions reflect the director in many ways. One is visual, colourful, and romantic. The other is quite forensic and more sinister. Film, to me, often reflects the person at the helm of the camera.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Law and Scott were joined by Donatella Versace ( Getty Images )

Law admitted that although he hasn’t watched his version “in many, many years”, viewing the new adaptation brought “so many memories in my mind”.

The Talented Mr Ripley was released to rave reviews. It landed five Oscar nominations at the 2000 Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Law.