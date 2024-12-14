Jude Law opens up about postponing Hollywood star ceremony due to mother’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jude Law has opened up about having to postpone his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony due to his mother’s death, saying the timing ended up being a “kind of final gift” as it allowed more of his family to be with him.

The Lewisham-born actor, 51, received a star on Hollywood Boulevard at an unveiling ceremony on Thursday, December 12.

After the event, he revealed that his mother Margaret, who was known as Maggie, had recently died.

Speaking to People about the moment he found out he would be receiving a star, Law said: “It’s been actually quite a long process because I found out and was originally going to have the service a couple of weeks back,”

“And actually, I lost my mom. So we had to delay it. But in a very odd way as a kind of final gift, it meant that a few more of my family could actually be here.”

Law, who is currently starring as an FBI agent battling white supremacists in Justin Kurzel’s thriller The Order, was joined at the ceremony by his wife Phillipa Coan and the two eldest of his seven children Rafferty, 28, and Iris, 24.

Jude Law attending his own Star Ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on December 12, 2024 ( Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney )

“So honestly, the whole event has been quite an emotional experience, and obviously just a very personal occasion and really touching,” Law continued, adding that he felt blessed to have his children present. “They were just lovely. I mean, they’re always so supportive and loving. We are very lucky to have each other, but they’re my backbone.”

Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost share Rafferty, Iris and Rudy, 22. He also has a 15-year-old daughter Sophia with his former partner Samantha Burke and 9-year-old daughter Ada with ex Catherine Harding. His two youngest children with Coan, who he married in 2019, have not been publicly named.

In his speech at the ceremony, Law paid tribute to both his parents, Margaret and Peter, who were schoolteachers.

“I had a mother who showed me the great silent movies and comedies and musicals and dramas of the Hollywood Golden Era, American new wave [and] foreign movies,” Law said. “And I had a dad who took me in the ‘70s and ‘80s to blockbuster movies where we ate our bodyweight in popcorn and chocolate.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Law met up with The Holiday director Nancy Meyers and the pair teased fans with the idea of a sequel.