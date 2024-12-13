Jude Law leaves The Holiday fans screaming after teasing a sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jude Law and director Nancy Meyers have teased fans of the festive classic The Holiday with a potential sequel, thanks to a candid video on Instagram.

The Holiday, released in 2006, stars Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Cameron Diaz, in the feel-good rom-com which has quickly become a fan favourite in the years since its release.

It focuses on two love-troubled women who swap homes, in London and Los Angeles, for the festive period and find new romance on the way.

Law, 51, who is currently starring in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney +, was the latest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After the ceremony on Thursday (12 December), Law was joined for lunch with Meyers whose other credits include The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, The Intern, and It’s Complicated.

In a video shared on Meyers’s Instagram, the 75-year-old writer and director tells the star that she hasn’t seen him since they wrapped production on The Holiday, 18 years ago.

She then asks him: “Speaking of which, I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you, ‘Is there gonna be a sequel?’ What do you think?”

In response, Law sighs and ponders “Is there gonna be a sequel?” He then proceeds to drape a napkin on his head and a pair of glasses, imitating a humourous scene from the movie.

Laughing, Meyers then asks: “Is that a yes, Jude?”

Fans were immediately excited at the prospect of a sequel. One person wrote: “The pitter patter my heart just did…”

Another said: “PLEASE DO IT AND USE MY COTTAGE!!”

A third joked: “Just casually breaking the internet.”

A fourth added: “The scream I just scrumpt (yes I made that word up lol).”

In 2022, Meyers and Winslet both debunked claims that a sequel to the film had been given the green light.

Way back in 2014, Law was asked by Glamour magazine whether he’d be keen for a follow-up to the popular film.

“That’s a good idea, absolutely,” he said. “The girls (his character Graham’s adorable daughters) will be grown up. Oh my goodness, they’ll be like teenagers! Miffy (Englefield) was such a sweet little girl.”

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in ‘The Holiday’ ( Zade Rosenthal/Columbia Pictures )

In November, Law accidentally revealed a behind-the-scenes secret from the holiday film about the cottage, which is central to his and Diaz’s story.

When appearing on BBC Radio 2, a host asked him: “You think we could Airbnb that cottage?” Unfortunately, Law replied: “That cottage doesn’t exist.”