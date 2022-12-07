The Holiday director debunks false reports of Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet sequel
Two actors were rumoured to have signed on for a sequel to the 2006 romcom
Nancy Meyers has shut down false reports of a forthcoming sequel to her 2006 romcom The Holiday.
Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, the director’s cult classic follows two heartbroken women who, after swapping homes, connect with romantic pick-me-ups.
On Tuesday (6 December), reports circulated that stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet had “signed on” for a sequel toThe Holiday that would bring back the original cast
However, hours later, Meyers shared a screenshot of a report by the Daily Mail on her Instagram, writing: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.”
Below Meyers’s apology, journalist and TV host Katie Couric replied with a “broken heart” emoji.
Before the erroneous reports had been debunked, many fans of the original film had reacted excitedly to the news.
“WAIT WHAT IM GAGGED A BIT,” one wrote on social media, while a second commented: “Christmas just get better.”
Others were suspicious of the report, with a third adding: “I need a real source on this.”
“LIARS!!!! Burn the whole place down!” someone tweeted.
While promoting her current film, Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet also denied the rumours, telling People: “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it.
“I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”
Jack Black, who featured in the film as Iris’s (Winslet) film composer love interest Miles, momentarily forgot about his movie appearance during a 2019 interview.
When asked to name his favourite Christmas movie, Black asked: “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?”
Quickly realising his mistake, he exclaimed: “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!”
