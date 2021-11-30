Julia Roberts has shared a rare personal post on Instagram to celebrate the 17th birthday of her twins.

The actor posted a throwback photo on Sunday (28 November), featuring her daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, who she shares with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder. They are also parents to a 14-year-old boy, Henry Daniel.

“17 of the Sweetest years of life,” Roberts, 54, captioned the picture. Her niece, the actor Emma Roberts, commented with three heart emojis.

Moder, 52, also shared a rare photo of his children to celebrate the occasion.

“These rabble rousers,” he wrote. “17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”

Roberts met Moder on the set of her and Brad Pitt’s 2001 film The Mexican. She was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt at the time, while Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

The couple got married themselves a year later at Roberts’s ranch in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, they marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

Roberts and Moder’s wedding was a surprise event, with a group of around 60 family and friends being invited to the home to “celebrate Independence Day”.

Roberts can next be seen in the series Gaslit, a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal focussing on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.

The project also stars Sean Penn and Dan Stevens.