Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion and fans are very excited indeed.

The movie is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

It’s set in the present day, around four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The franchise’s original cast members will feature, with Laura Dern back to play Dr Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill reprising his role as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum returning as Ian Malcolm.

In the trailer, dinosaurs are shown walking free in a wintry landscape as humans look on in fear.

“Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster,” Dern can be heard saying in the trailer.

Laura Dern fans have hardly been able to contain their excitement for the film.

“I just saw Laura Dern in a Jurassic World trailer and I’m not okay,” tweeted one viewer.

“ok just cried when laura dern popped up in the jurassic world trailer it’s fine i’m fine,” added another.

A third posted: “Anybody else make an unintelligible noise of excitement and emotion when they saw Laura Dern in the new Jurassic World trailer, or…?”

Jurassic World: Dominion is out in UK cinemas on 10 June 2022.