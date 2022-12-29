Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup.

Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in 2020.

“Can you tell me why you told Gwyneth Paltrow that this guy [Crudup] was a good kisser?” Hudson’s Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monáe asked on a new episode of Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test.

Before Hudson answered, the “Make Me Feel” singer presented a photo of McConaughey while adding: “Is he better or a better kisser than this man?”

Laughing, Hudson picked up both photos and announced: “I’ve done well guys. I feel like I’ve done well.

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe in ‘Glass Onion’ (Netflix)

“Oh, Matthew,” she sighed, before eventually acknowledging: “Yes. I think Billy is a gentler kisser.

“Better? I wouldn’t say better,” she quickly clarified. “Definitely… definitely just gentler. It’s a more sophisticated version of a kiss.”

Picking up Crudup’s photo, Hudson equated kissing him to “theatre. It’s like Stanislavski”. She then held up the University of Texas super-fan McConaughey’s photo, saying: “And like Longhorns. You know what I mean?”

Pressing further, Monáe slid forward a photo of Hudson’s love interest from My Best Friend’s Girl (2008), comedian Dane Cook.

“Let’s add someone else to the mix,” Monáe suggested. “Now who’s the better kisser?”

Cringing, Hudson immediately responded: “No. no. cancelled.”

Next, she was presented with a photo of her childhood friend, Lord of the Rings star Liv Tyler, who Hudson lovingly calls “Poopy Schpoops”.

“Oh, she beats them all!” Hudson exclaimed. “We, to this day, are like ‘Why didn’t we go for it more with our making out?’ She has the softest lips of them all.”

Hudson recently spoke with The Independent about her role alongside Monáe in Rian Johnson’s hit Knives Out sequel.

The 43-year-old actor stars as one-hit wonder turned controversy magnet Birdie Jay in Glass Onion, which is available to stream on Netflix.