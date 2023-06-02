Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has jokingly urged her brother to “unfollow” her after he “complained” about a raunchy photo she posted online.

The Hollywood actor, who shot to fame in Cameron Crowe’s comedy-drama Almost Famous before appearing in rom-coms such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars and My Best Friend’s Girl, shared the image on Instagram on Wednesday (31 June).

In the snap, the 44-year-old can be seen topless, covering her body parts with a book she’s reading as well as a heart emoji. She captioned the image: “Suns out, buns (and huns) out #summerready.”

Her brother, fellow actor Oliver Hudson, replied, “Jesus no Kate!” to which Kate light-heartedly responded: "Summer’s just begun Oliver... It's gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

The image of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was praised by her celebrity friends including Buffy actor Charisma Carpenter, Octavia Spencer, and Paris Hilton, who called her “hot”.

An irony that didn’t escape the notice of followers is the fact that Oliver’s profile photo on Instagram shows him standing fully naked with his bare buttocks on show.

His response generated more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of responses from their followers, who called his comment “hilarious”.

Kate and Oliver’s parents are actor Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson.

Oliver previously told People that “nudity has never been taboo” to him as he “grew up in a very open family”.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson had funny exchange on Instagram (Instagram)

He added: “Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it.”

Oliver’s credits include TV shows Rules of Engagement, Nashville and new release The Cleaning Lady.