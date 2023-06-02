Phillip Schofield – live: Ex-This Morning presenter says daughters have ‘saved his life’ during affair scandal
Former ITV presenter says he has ‘lost everything’ after admitting to an affair with a former ‘This Morning’ colleague, as he denies ‘grooming’ allegations
Phillip Schofield has credited his daughters with “saving his life” amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the ITV show.
“I have lost everything,” he told the BBC’s Amol Rajan. “My girls saved my life. They said last week, they hadn’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like, for daughters to have to go through something like that?
“They said to me, ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you.’ And if my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see a future. And so how much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead?”
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that anything sexual took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old.
ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning, while network’s bosses are facing questions from MPs over the scandal.
Phillip Schofield has denied accusations that he groomed a younger male colleague with whom he recently admitted to having an affair.
In the ex-TV presenter’s first sit-down interview since resigning from ITV last week, he apologised and assumed full responsibility for his actions.
“I absolutely know – there is no question – I did a bad thing; unprofessional; first time. I know, I know I did that. And there’s no excuse, I won’t put forward an excuse,” Schofield told The Sun.
Phillip Schofield has shared the text he sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.
The disgraced former host of the ITV daytime series reflected on his friendship with Willoughby after he quit following reports of a feud.
A week later, Schofield shared a statement in which he said he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.
In a new interview, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal, but received no reply.
“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said.
Kerry Katona brands This Morning ‘fake’ and ‘phoney’ as she recalls ‘belittling’ Phillip Schofield interview
Kerry Katona has claimed that This Morning is “fake” and “all bulls***” as she discussed Phillip Schofield’s departure from the ITV daytime show.
Appearing on GB News on Wednesday (31 May) evening, former Atomic Kitten star Katona was asked about an infamous 2008 interview she had with Schofield on This Morning.
In the interview, Schofield tells Katona that her speech is “a bit slurred”, saying that he was “merely pointing out someone who is very different from a few years ago”.
Speaking to Dan Wootton, Katona said that she’d been taking medication for her bipolar disorder which was causing her to slur her words.
“The audacity [of] being condescending, belittling to people with real issues on the sofa who have real issues. Who are they to give him the right for an opinion and tell them what’s right or wrong?”
Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ following affair
Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” and does not see a future for his career following his affair with a younger colleague.
In a new interview with BBC News, the former This Morning presenter said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”
“What am I going to do with my days?” he added. “I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”
Referring to his former colleague, the 61-year-old said: “He is an innocent party here. I was older, I should have known better. [The affair] was consensual, but it was my fault.”
Phillip Schofield: Key points from his interview after leaving This Morning
Phillip Schofield has spoken about the affair he had with a younger male colleague for the first time since leaving ITV.
Here are the key points from his interview with The Sun:
Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair
Phillip Schofield has said he is sorry for lying to his “best friend” Holly Willoughby, but owes his “greatest apology” to his former lover and colleague.
In his first interview since leaving ITV and This Morning, Schofield said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” but that he had not “groomed” the man.
He also denied there had ever been a “feud” between him and his “TV sister” Willoughby.
“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down,” he told The Sun.
“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.”
Phillip Schofield suggests homophobia is behind part of affair backlash
Phillip Schofield has suggested that homophobia could be behind some of the backlash over his affair with a younger male colleague.
The presenter, 61, said age-gaps in reported heterosexual relationships of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio were “accepted”.
Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” relationship.
In his first interview since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, he told The Sun that attraction was “no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world”.
He said that he and his former lover had met when the man was 15 and he was “maybe” in his mid-50s, but added that the affair began after he started working at ITV and had been “consensual”.
Lawyers representing both Schofield and the man have previously confirmed these accounts.
Schofield reiterated that he had not “groomed” the man.
“Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world or in the lesbian world,” he told The Sun.
“There shouldn’t be a difference. This is where homophobia comes in.
“We did first meet when he was 15, I visited the drama school (he attended).”
He added: “So yeah, there’s a difference. It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world.” Titanic actor DiCaprio, 48, has reportedly had several relationships with women who are younger than him.
ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020
ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.
However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.
A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.