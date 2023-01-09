Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A video of Kate Winslet telling a young interviewer not to be scared has gone viral.

In the footage, Martha, who was interviewing Winslet for German TV network ZDF, can be heard telling the Titanic star: “Um, it’s my first time.”

Winslet is quick to reassure her, saying: “This is your first time doing it? OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever.

“And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

She continues: “And you can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. OK? You’ve got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Journalist Liv Marks shared the video on Twitter on Monday (9 January), alongside a selfie of Martha with the actor.

“Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” she wrote.

“Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way.”

Her post has been liked 3,430 times at the time of writing, and has been viewed 193,000 times.

The interview was part of Winslet’s promotional tour for Avatar: The Way of Water.

The sequel recently became the 10th biggest film of all time at the box office.