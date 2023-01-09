Happy Valley viewers complain about ‘disappointing’ episode 2 filming location

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Happy Valley fans have been left confused following the latest episode’s scenes set in Sheffield.

The BBC drama’s third and final series continued on Sunday (8 January) with an instalment that ended on yet another giant cliffhanger.

However, it was where the scene was filmed that caused some consternation among fans.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The episode saw Catherine follow her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and her boyfriend Neil (Con O'Neill) as they seemingly escorted her grandson to see his father Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in a Sheffield prison behind her back.

To follow them undetected, Catherine borrowed a car belonging to Alison Garrs (Susan Lynch), the mother of series two murderer Daryl (Robert Emms). In the series two finale, Alison killed her son and was arrested by a hesitant Catherine.

Six years on, she’s been released from prison – albeit under certain conditions. When Catherine asks if she can borrow Susan’s truck, she tells her: “As long as you’re not doing ‘owt dodgy in it; I’m only out on licence.”

After being tipped off about what Clare is up to, Catherine follows her to Sheffield. When Clare parks, she pays for a ticket before heading into the city centre for a coffee, and Catherine leaves the car and follows her the rest of the way on foot.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice that these scenes were actually filmed in Halifax, and are complaining that it “took them out” of the episode

“Why are Happy Valley calling Halifax Sheffield? Very weird – can’t see why they’d need to not just call it Halifax,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I’ve very aware there isn’t a prison in Sheffield, but considering we mainly just saw a few streets and a cafe couldn’t have Happy Valley at least done some scenes in our lovely city?! Disappointing.”

An additional viewer stated: “Love Happy Valley but since I’m from West Yorkshire, I’m really taken out of it when they visit “Sheffield” but they film in Halifax!”

Sarah Lancashire filming Sheffield-set scenes in Halifax in ‘Happy Valley’ episode two (bbc)

However, one fan believes that, due to the corruption cleasrly at play at Tommy’s prison, the location switch-up may have something to do with wanting to avoid people assuming the prison was an existing one.

@KatyAllen4 wrote: If you think about it, there was the dodgy business with the tiny phone. If they’d set Tommy’s scenes in an existing prison, such as Wakefield, that would have meant casting aspersions on the security there. So it’s best to pretend that Sheffield has a prison.

Happy Valley is available to stream n BBC iPlayer – find the biggest talking points from the episode here.