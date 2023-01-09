Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors contestant Amanda Lovett has issued an apology after appearing on GB News last week.

The 54-year-old appeared on the channel alongside her The Traitors co-star Kieran Tompsett, and posed for a photo with presenters Tatiana Sanchez and Calvin Robinson.

Many people criticised Lovett for posing with Robinson, who has previously been called out for his stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

“I just need to apologise to my new family,” Lovett wrote in her apology on Twitter. “I am so annoyed with my agent, I had no idea what the news channel was about.

“I’m absolutely disgusted to have sat next to a person that doesn’t believe in diversity, equality and being yourself. This will never happen again.”

The Independent has contacted GB News for comment.

In November 2022, Robinson delivered a monologue on same-sex marriages, where he said: “To me, a marriage needs a bride and groom, anything else is not holy matrimony.

“These views might seem outdated, old-fashioned, or other-worldly by today’s standards, but they are the official teachings of the church.”

Robinson then went on to question why “are all the progressive, liberal bishops attempting to change Christian doctrine”.

“It’s not their job,” he said. “Their job is to defend their faith.”

Robinson’s monologue came after the Bishop of Oxford called for same-sex weddings to be blessed and conducted within Church of England churches.

“If your agent got you onto GB News you need a new agent, that place is for hard right extremists, covid deniers, and flat earthers,” one person wrote of Lovett.

Another person wrote: “So Amanda from The Traitors went straight from GB news to her booth at drag con... girlie really is a traitor.”

One person wrote: “Amanda off The Traitors going on GB News… we can never have nice things.”