Whoopi Goldberg says she won’t do a third Sister Act film without Maggie Smith

Whoopi Goldberg has shared an update on the status of Sister Act 3, as well as her desire to have Maggie Smith return in a central role.

The actor and comedian appeared on Friday’s (6 January) edition of Loose Women in a special interview with panellist Judi Love.

Goldberg spoke about a variety of topics, including the release of her new film Till, based on the true story of the racist killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the US in 1955.

She also discussed the long-discussed third film in the Sister Act series, and whether any new developments had taken place.

In Goldberg’s view, an essential part of whether the movie gets made depends on whether co-star Maggie Smith is willing to take part.

She explained: “You know, one of the things that I want to make sure I do while I'm here is… I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you. Because I just can't do it with anybody but you.”

In the original film, Goldberg played Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who is forced into a witness protection programme in a convent and takes on the invented persona of Sister Mary Clarence.

Smith played Mother Superior in both the 1992 hit film and in the sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, the following year.

Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith (ITV / Getty)

Though initially frosty, Mother Superior eventually warms to Deloris as an adopted part of the nuns’ daily lives.

Goldberg continued her appeal to her former colleague by adding: “So if you need me to come over here [to England] and shoot and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do, but we don't want to do it without you.”

So far, the Ghost star has seen the script, but said that the search for someone to direct the project was ongoing.

“I’m liking the script, you know we’re all going to do whatever we have to do,” she continued. “I’m trying to secure a director!”

In 2020, Goldberg told James Corden that she and the team were “working diligently” to ensure another film was made.