‘F*** the Tories’: Simon Pegg hits out at ‘pr***’ Rishi Sunak over maths plan

Simon Pegg has reacted furiously to Rishi Sunak’s plan to make pupils in the UK study maths until the age of 18.

The actor took to social media to address the topic, calling the prime minister a “pr***” and saying “f*** the Tories”.

“What about arts and humanities and fostering this country’s amazing reputation for creativity and self-expression? What about the kids that don’t want to do maths?” Pegg asked.

“But no. Rishi Sunak wants a f***ing drone army of data-entering robots. What a tosser. F*** the Tories.”

