Kate Winslet returns to filming after falling on the set of Lee

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 20 September 2022 12:19
Comments

Kate Winslet describes working with Woody Allen

Kate Winslet has returned to filming after an accident on the set of her new film Lee.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor was admitted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming in Croatia.

The Mare of Easttown star was filming the forthcoming historical drama Lee when she fell on set.

In a health update shared with Deadline, Winslet’s representatives said that the actor had been taken to hospital at the time, but would be returning to set this week.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” they said.

“She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet stars in Lee as Lee Miller, a model-turned-war-photographer during the Second World War.

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor will also star in the film, which is directed by Ellen Kuras.

Discussing the project in 2021, Winslet insisted that the film was not a biopic.

“To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO,” she said. “What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through.

“It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

