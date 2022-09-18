Woody Allen plans to retire after his next film to focus on his first novel
Allen’s next movie, ‘Wasp 22’, will be his 50th
Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film, Wasp 22, to focus on novel-writing.
The 86-year-old filmmaker with 49 feature films to his credit is set to begin production on the movie this month.
The film – Allen’s 50th – will be shot in Paris, almost entirely in French, and is rumoured to star Isabelle Huppert. No plot details have been revealed, but Allen told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia: “It will be similar to Match Point. Exciting, dramatic and also sinister.”
Discussing his retirement plans, he said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, adding that his next project will be a novel.
He said: “I imagine [the novel] will have a lot of humour because that’s what comes naturally to me. But, if I had a very serious idea, I wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing I did in some of my films.”
Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations for Best Screenplay, for films from Blue Jasmine, Midnight in Paris and Match Point. He has won four Oscars, including one for Best Director for his 1977 satirical romcom Annie Hall.
In recent years, Allen has been embroiled in controversy after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her as a child. Allen has denied the allegations and no charges have been brought against him.
In an interview with Alec Baldwin earlier this year, Allen said he doesn’t find filmmaking “thrilling” any more.
“A lot of the thrill is gone,” the director said, adding: “Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay per view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies