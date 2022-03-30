Katherine Ryan has joined the chorus of celebrities criticising Will Smith over his Oscars slap.

In what has been called “the most insane” Oscars moment ever, Smith took to the stage during Sunday night’s ceremony (27 March) to strike presenter Chris Rock. After returning to his seat, he shouted: “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

The moment came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “GI Jane” in a reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her diagnosis of alopecia.

In the wake of the shocking incident, a number of stars – including Ryan – condemned the Men in Black star’s behaviour.

Ryan opened up a discussion with her social media followers to speak about the incident, with the comedian later sharing screenshots of their conversations to her Instagram stories.

In one screenshot, one fan wrote to Ryan: “I don’t condone what he did, violence is never the answer but just because Chris is a ‘comedian’, it means Will has to sit and watch his wife be insulted? Chris shouldn’t have said it, Will shouldn’t have hit him.”

Ryan responded: “Yes, he has to sit and watch his wife be insulted, yes that’s the point of the celeb monologue.”

“Can’t take a joke, stay home,” she added.

(Getty Images)

Another follower wrote to Ryan pointing out the politics of Rock’s joke, stating: “I felt the same initially about Smith (get back in your box, dude) but the focus on the slap itself and not the humiliation of a Black woman with a condition on a world stage surely isn’t being given enough focus?

“The politicisation and policing of Black hair has been rife for centuries, and is so complex and nuanced – Rock’s derogatory comment was well below the belt and incredibly harmful.”

The comedian replied to the follower: “Yes I know and maybe you don’t know that CHRIS ROCK MADE AN ENTIRE DOCUMENTARY CALLED GOOD HAIR.”

In 2009, Rock made a documentary that explores the importance of hair in Black culture. Rock interviewed celebrities such as Ice-T and Raven Symone, as well as visited hair salons and stylist competitions.

A source close to Rock has claimed that the comedian “had no idea” about Pinket Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.

