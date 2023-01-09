Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathleen Turner has recalled a potential relationship she almost had with former co-star Michael Douglas.

The actor appeared alongside the actor in three films in the 1980s. These were Robert Zemeckis’s 1984 adventure film Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile (1985) and 1989 comedy The War of the Roses.

In a new interview, Turner, 68, said that her friendship with Douglas, 78, almost became romantic.

While the pair were filming Romancing the Stone in 193, Turner was single while Douglas was spearated from Diandra Luker, his first wife.

“I think we might have been falling in love,” Turner told The Guardian.

“But then Diandra flew down and made it clear that she did not consider Michael to be available.”

Turner continued: “So that ended that because I can’t get involved with another woman’s relationship. But oh my, that attention is delicious.”

When asked how close she came to dating Douglas, Turner replied: “None of your business.”

Turner met and married property developer Jay Weiss in 1984. They divorced in 2007.

Luker filed for divorce from Douglas in 1995 and, five years later, he married Catherine Zeta-Jones. the pair recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in ‘Romancing the Stone’ (20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Turner and Douglas reunited on screen with an episode of Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method in 2019, and then again for the final season in 2021.

She will next be seen in White House Plumbers, which tells the true story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelsin) and G Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect.

The five-part series is coming soon to Sky Atlantic and NOW.