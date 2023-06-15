Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones premiere

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Ke Huy Quan surprised his former co-star Harrison Ford at the US premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Wednesday (14 June).

The two stars, who appeared together in the 1984 movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, were filmed hugging on the red carpet after Quan snuck up behind Ford.

Quan, who played the role of Short Round opposite Ford’s adventure-loving archaeologist,reportedly showed up to the premiere to support his Indiana Jones family.

In the clip, Quan, 51, does a “happy dance” behind Ford, who is speaking with a reporter. As soon as Ford realises someone’s behind him, he turns around and gives Quan a big hug.

Speaking to ET Online about his meeting with Ford on the red carpet, Quan said: [Ford] is such a gracious man, such a humble man.

“And the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because of that experience that we had on Temple of Doom,” he added. “So, here we are so many years later.”

The last time both actors reunited was onstage at the 2023 Oscars, when Ford awarded Quan and the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once with the award for Best Picture.

“For [Ford] to present for Best Picture just made that night even so much more memorable, and I thought I couldn’t love the man more, but I did that night,” Quan said of the moment.

He added: “I can’t help myself. Every time I see him, or Steven [Spielberg], or George [Lucas], I have to give him a big hug, because these men changed my life.”

Quan isn’t a part of the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast. However, he said he will be “first in line” to watch it.

“I can’t wait to see [Ford] don the fedora again and crack that whip one more time,” Quan said. “I will be first in line to watch it.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out in theatres on 30 June.