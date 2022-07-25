Jump to content
‘I’m an incomparable talent’: Keke Palmer weighs in on comparisons between her and Zendaya in colourism claims

Palmer stars in Jordan Peele’s new horror film ‘Nope’

Ellie Harrison
Monday 25 July 2022 07:53
Comments
NOPE official trailer

Keke Palmer has shut down a discussion about colourism on social media, in which she was compared to her fellow actor Zendaya.

A Twitter thread posted on Saturday (23 July) had claimed that Nope star Palmer has less mainstream popularity than Euphoria’s Zendaya, despite them both being child stars, and that this is “one of the clearest examples of how colourism plays out in Hollywood”.

As per the BBC, colourism is the discrimination of dark-skinned people in favour of lighter-skinned people within the same race.

It noted that, while Palmer, 28, and Zendaya, 25, have both been acting for more than a decade, some people are still describing Palmer’s part in Jordan Peele’s new horror movie as her breakout role.

Seemingly responding to the thread, Palmer tweeted on Sunday: “A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first Black Cinderella on Broadway.

“I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

A still from ‘Nope’

(© 2022 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved.)

The actor added: “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

The plot of Nope, Peele’s highly anticipated third movie, has been kept under wraps. However, on Twitter, critics have offered fans a tease, lauding Peele’s “most ambitious film” yet, and instructing audiences to “run, don’t walk to see it this weekend”.

Nope, which stars Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, will be released in the UK on 12 August.

