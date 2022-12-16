Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ken Loach has criticised the BBC, saying it played a “shameless role” in “the destruction of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership”.

The British film director, 85, expressed the belief that the BBC “played a prime role” in the former Labour leader’s exit from the party.

According to Loach, Corbyn’s “political project has been wiped out of the public discourse” despite “nearly becoming the government three years ago”.

Corbyn stepped down as Labour leader in 2020 following the party’s defeat in the 2019 general election.

Loach said that Corbyn’s role had been “delegitimised”, telling Equal Times: “They’ve rewritten history so that it doesn’t exist. It’s like the photograph of Trotsky that Stalin cut out.

“The man doesn’t exist in history. Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t exist in history now.”

In August 2021, the left-wing filmmaker revealed that current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had removed him as a party member because he would “not disown” previously expelled members.

He said at the time: “There is indeed a witch-hunt… Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Loach’s words come after Labour’s ruling body voted to ban four associated factions for not being “compatible” with the party’s values.

One group was supportive of Corbyn, whom Starmer replaced as leader, while another claimed that Starmer’s attempts to combat antisemitism was politically motivated. Another faction welcomed expelled members.

Ken Loach (Getty Images)

In a new interview, Loach continued to question Starmer’s leadership, stating: “The manipulation of the rules and the straight aggression has been unbelievable.”

He continued: “It should be unbelievable: the manipulation of rules against the left, the imposition of candidates, expulsions and the fact that at least 200,000 people as far as we know – and probably more – have left the Labour party under Starmer. It’s not even a news story!

“If ever we needed a clear example of political manipulation by the broadcasters, there it is.”

The Independent has contacted a BBC and Labour spokesperson for comment.

Loach’s film credits include Kes, The Wind That Shakes the Barley and I, Daniel Blake.