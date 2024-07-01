Kevin Spacey is back on set after sexual assault accusations derailed his career

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jet Jandreau, who co-stars in Kevin Spacey’s first American film since his career was derailed by sexual assault allegations, says she supports the #MeToo movement and doesn’t believe the House of Cards actor is “in the category of real monsters”.

Speaking to The Independent, Jandreau revealed that extensive discussions took place before Spacey was cast in the independent thriller Peter Five Eight by director Michael Zaiko Hall.

“When Michael and the team floated the idea of Kevin, that was something we all had to discuss and see if we were comfortable with,” said Jandreau.

“He’s one of the greatest actors of our time, and it was a thrill to work with him. I had a chance to talk with him and his management before filming, and my mind was put at ease.”

Jandreau said that after speaking to Spacey, she came to feel that “a lot of what had been said about him was blown out of proportion”,

“Of course, I believe and support #MeToo. Michael does as well,” she said.

Kevin Spacey and Jet Jandreau at the premiere of ‘Peter Five Eight' ( Invincible Films )

“We support the #MeToo cases, and the convicting of real monsters. I have also been mistreated on sets before, for sure. But each situation should be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and determined through the courts.”

She added: “I support #MeToo, but Kevin is not in the category of real monsters. I think that needs to be said more in the press. The press likes to put out these shock articles, and then they step back. I don’t think people even know that he was found innocent and vindicated. Kevin is finding his way back now, and the majority of people really do just love his performances and want to see him back.”

Spacey, 64, was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men in the UK to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Each of Spacey’s accusers gave evidence in the trial, variously describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, [and] disgusting”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In response, the two-time Oscar winner described the allegations against him as “madness” and a “stab in the back”. The jury acquitted Spacey of all charges.

Peter Five Eight stars Jandreau as a real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey portrays “charismatic” stranger Peter who shows up out of the blue at the request of his shadowy boss. Rebecca De Mornay (Risky Business ) also stars.

Hall told The Independent that he was “very aware there would be pushback on casting” Spacey in the film.

“Some people, which I would say is a fairly small minority in the industry, but some people don’t think he should be working,” said Hall.

“It’s kind of a transgressive act to cast him, in a sense. I should say, though, I don’t think there’s enough subversive and transgressive acts in filmmaking. So to me, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Peter Five Eight is available to stream on video-on-demand in the US.