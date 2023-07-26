Kevin Spacey found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men following a trial in London.

The 63-year-old had denied nine charges including sexual assault, which were alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Over the course of the trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, each of Spacey’s four accusers gave evidence, describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.

In a preliminary court hearing last month, Mr Gibbs said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”. The American Beauty actor had described the allegations against him as “madness” and a “stab in the back” when giving evidence.

The Hollywood star had denied seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Mr Justice Mark Wall sent jurors out to consider their verdicts on Monday, before giving a majority direction this afternoon.

The Oscar award winning actor had tears in his eyes as the jury cleared him of all nine offences after deliberating for 12 hours and 26 minutes.

Jurors rejected the prosecution’s claims that Spacey had “aggressively” grabbed three men by the crotch and had performed a sex act on another man while he was asleep in his flat.

Under questioning from Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, the complainants all denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career or giving false accounts to the jury.

During the trial, one complainant alleged the actor “aggressively” grabbed his crotch while he drove him to a lavish showbiz party hosted by Sir Elton John in the early 2000s.

Jurors were told Spacey allegedly grabbed another man’s crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s following an alleged “barrage of vile comments”.

More follows...