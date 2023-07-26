For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Spacey held back tears as he spoke for the first time having been cleared of a series of sex offences.

The actor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 to 2013, after a four week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Wednesday, Spacey said he was “humbled” by jury’s verdict.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there is a lot for me to process. But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today,” the two-time Oscar winner said, as he was acquitted on his 64th birthday.

He ended his statement by thanking his legal team, and staff and security at the courthouse in south London, and left without taking any questions from reporters gathered outside.

The charges against Spacey included seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The House of Cards actor denied these allegations, calling them “madness” and a “stab in the back”.

The jurors rejected the prosecution’s claims Spacey had “aggressively” grabbed three men and performed oral sex on another while he was at the actor’s flat. Following the verdict being read, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said prosecutors “respect” their decision.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges,” a spokesman said. “It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court.”

While the verdict was being read out, the defendant placed his hand on his chest, looked at the jury panel and mouthed “thank you” twice before they left the room.

During the trial, Spacey’s attorney Patrick Gibbs KC told jurors “it’s not a crime to like sex, even if you’re famous and it’s not a crime to have sex, even if you’re famous, and it’s not a crime to have casual sex. And it’s not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex because it’s 2023 not 1823.”

While being cross-examined by Gibbs, the accusers – who are entitled to lifelong anonymity – denied they were either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career or giving false accounts to the jury.

One complainant alleged the actor “aggressively” grabbed his crotch while he drove him to a lavish showbiz party hosted by Sir Elton John in the early 2000s. Jurors heard how Spacey allegedly grabbed another man’s crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s following an alleged “barrage of vile comments”.

Spacey was said to have had a “panicked” look on his face after a third man rejected an alleged sexual grab at an expensive property the actor was staying at in the Cotswolds in the early 2010s.

The court also heard from an aspiring actor who described an alleged incident in the late 2000s when he woke to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.

During his testimony, Spacey described how “my world exploded” in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against him, first brought by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp in 2017.

“My world exploded,” he said. “There was a rush to judgement and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.”

A number of famous names were mentioned during the trial, with “Rocket Man” singer John even being called as a defence witness.

Spacey also spoke of having gifted a ping pong table to Dame Judi Dench after they worked on a film together, and told jurors about staying in Harry Potter star Richard Harris’s son’s flat in the 1980s.

With this verdict, Spacey has been cleared of all sex assault charges, after at least 15 men came forward with allegations in the last six years.

Additional reporting by Press Association