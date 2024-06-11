Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Spacey has reflected on the unwavering support Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, have shown him amid his years-long legal battle to prove his innocence against several accusations of sexual assault.

The House of Cards star, 64, was speaking on Piers Morgan’s controversial Uncensored program when he was asked what it meant to him to have people of John’s stature “step up” for him. Both John and Furnish gave witness testimonies on behalf of Spacey in his 2022 UK trial.

Taking a pause, Spacey choked back tears as he said: “You actually just reminded me that Elton was the first email I got on October 30th of 2017 – after the [Anthony] Rapp story had come out – saying, ‘We love you. Whatever you need, we’re here for you.’”

Kevin Spacey spoke of the support Elton John and his husband David Furnish (pictured) offered as he faces trials on allegations of sexual assault. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“And Elton has been there, and David has been there, ever since,” he said. “What’s most interesting about the fact that they testified in the trial in the UK is that I didn’t ask them.”

He said it was after he had told them a “piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true,” that John and Furnish insisted on testifying to “let the jury know that this individual is not telling the truth.”

“They insisted on it,” Spacey continued, tearing up. “That’s the kind of friends that I have been very fortunate to have in my life.”

Last year, Spacey was acquitted of a number of sexual offenses alleged by four men in the UK to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. During the trial, the “Tiny Dancer” singer provided significant evidence that contradicted one of Spacey’s accuser’s accounts. John’s testimony would go on to become a turning point in the trial.

Elsewhere in the interview with Morgan – which aired weeks after Channel 4 released its bombshell documentary, Spacey Unmasked – Spacey admitted to being “too handsy” in the past. He also broke down in tears as he revealed the legal bills have left him “many millions” in debt and his Baltimore home is now in foreclosure.

Spacey was first accused of misconduct in 2017 by Rapp, who claimed Spacey had tried “to seduce” him when he was just 14. Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022.

Once one of the most recognizable faces and names in Hollywood, Spacey has since been exiled from the industry.

Speaking to Morgan, the two-time Oscar-winning actor said that his goal in life is no longer to prove that he’s the best actor. Rather it’s to prove that “he’s a man of good character.”