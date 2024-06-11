For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Spacey has admitted to “being too handsy” in the past, which he told Piers Morgan in a tearful new interview was “touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want”.

The actor, 64, was speaking to Morgan on his controversial Uncensored program as he continues to battle Hollywood exile.

The House of Cards star also broke down in tears as he revealed that this week his home in Baltimore is being foreclosed on and sold at auction due to his massive debts.

“I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage,” said Spacey. “I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now.”

Asked by Morgan why the house is being foreclosed, Spacey replied: “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

As to whether he’s facing bankruptcy, the actor revealed: “There’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.” Pressed on how much money he has left, Spacey first replied: “None,” before telling Morgan: “Well, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills.” He added that the figure he owes is: “considerable. Many millions.”

Kevin Spacey appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

Spacey’s appearance on the show follows the Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked, which aired fresh allegations about the American Beauty star last month.

In a promotional video teasing the interview, Morgan called Spacey “one of Hollywood’s biggest villains both on and off screen” and promised the actor would address the sexual assault claims against him.

Spacey was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offenses alleged by four men in the UK to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Each of Spacey’s accusers gave evidence in the trial, describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, [and] disgusting”.

In response, the two-time Oscar winner described the allegations against him as “madness” and a “stab in the back”. The jury acquitted Spacey of all charges.

Morgan claimed Spacey would also discuss other “scandals that have engulfed him”, including his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

News of Spacey’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored has been met with mixed reactions, with some fans calling him a “phenomenal actor” while other users called the booking an “interesting” choice.

Spacey was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood when allegations of sexual misconduct were first made in 2017, leading streaming giant Netflix to cut ties with the then-star of House of Cards.

The actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse the Hollywood A-lister of misconduct, telling BuzzFeed News that Spacey tried “to seduce” him when he was just 14. In 2022, a New York jury dismissed Rapp’s claims of sexual abuse.

Channel 4’s recent documentary Spacey Unmasked interviewed 10 men not involved in the 2023 criminal trial.

Spacey described the claims as “anonymized and non-specific”, before writing off the program as “a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings”.

He added: “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

Sharon Stone, Stephen Fry, and Liam Neeson all subsequently spoke out in support of Spacey’s return to Hollywood, calling him a “genius” and “fun”.

Channel 4 stood by its documentary, broadcast over two nights at the start of May, saying in a statement: “Spacey Unmasked is an important film exploring the balance of power and inappropriate behaviour in a work environment, aiming to give a voice to those who have previously been unable to speak out.”