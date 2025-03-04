Jeremy Strong’s reaction to Kieran Culkin’s Oscar win explained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Strong’s stony-faced response to losing out to Succession co-star Kieran Culkin at the Oscars on Sunday (2 March) has prompted sympathy online.

Both Strong and A Real Pain star Culkin , who played Kendall and Roman Roy in the hit HBO show, received nominations at this year’s Academy Awards.

In a funny case of life imitating art, the actors, who vied for their father’s job in Succession, went head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actor trophy. Their onscreen father, Cox, refused to take sides.

Strong was nominated for his performance as political fixer Roy Cohn in Donald Trump film The Apprentice, while Culkin was nominated in the same category for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.

Culkin won the award, with his Oscar coming after a Bafta and Golden Globe win for the same performance.

He called out Strong in his acceptance speech as he said: “Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work, it's f***ing... I'm not supposed to single anyone out it’s favouritism, but you were great.”

The actor appeared sullen and unmoved in response.

open image in gallery Star appeared unimpressed ( Clip Courtesy of A.M.P.A.S. )

However, upon closer inspection, fans noticed that the night was a huge one for Strong, who had remained emotional throughout the ceremony.

ABC presenters interviewed Strong on the red carpet, showing him a picture of himself as a child in 1993, waiting in the bleachers at the Awards. “What a full circle moment” they remarked.

“Thank you, that makes me emotional,” he said. “I was a kid, just like these kids here in the bleachers, so this is incredible to be here, it’s a dream.”

Strong also received a shout out from Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr who also commented on the star’s rise to fame, leaving him visibly moved.

open image in gallery Star first attended the ceremony in 1993 ( ABC/Getty )

“He’s also like a brother to me,” said Downey Jr as he presented the award for Best Supporting Actor.

“I watched him come from sleeping in the bleachers outside the Oscars, the night I was nominated for Chaplin, through his blistering portrayal of Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, which was a masterclass.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as an endeared by an actor as I am with Jeremy Strong,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“It's actually kind of beautiful to see someone so completely genuine and earnest amongst all the fakeness of Hollywood,” wrote another. “Jeremy Strong, I love your love for your craft so dearly.”

Culkin and Strong were seen embracing after the awards, ending speculation of a rift between the pair.