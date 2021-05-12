Edward Norton joins Daniel Craig in the cast of Knives Out 2

American actor Edward Norton is set to join Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Netflix’s murder mystery Knives Out 2.

This news comes just after Bautista joined the cast on 11 May with Netflix reportedly securing the rights to the film’s two sequels in a $450m (£319m) deal.

As reported by Deadline, plot subtleties for the sequel are unknown, other than Craig’s part of detective Benoit Blanc who is returning to solve another mystery.

The film’s production is scheduled to start in Greece on 28 June with writer-director Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman producing the film.

This film is going to be Norton’s first Netflix debut.

The 51-year-old Fight Club actor has previously starred in 2014’s Academy Award-winning film Birdman, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

In the last couple of years, the filmmaker has been engaged with the mystery-crime film Motherless Brooklyn, playing the role of Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job.

The actor will be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch this summer featuring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton among others.

2019’s Knives Out follows a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family.

Alongside Craig, the film starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, the late Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Michael Shannon.