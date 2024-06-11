Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig is debuting a new look for his role in the forthcoming Knives Out 3, and fans are divided.

In a tweet shared on Monday, director Rian Johnson offered the first behind-the-scenes look at Craig in character as detective Benoit Blanc.

The black-and-white image shows the 56-year-old British star with long hair, wearing a three-piece suit and holding a hat.

“Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

Several fans have since commented on the post, reacting in shock to Craig’s new appearance.

“HIS HAIR WHAT AN ICON,” one wrote, while a second admitted that “Blanc with long hair” felt “kinda weird, but I like it.”

“Omg his hairstyle,” a third said, next to a crying emoji.

“Have a good shoot!” someone else commented. “And do tell that young man to get a haircut.”

“There better be a damn good reason why Benoit has that long hair,” another wrote.

“Long hair AND a fedora? I smellll prequel?” one surmised, while others compared Craig’s changed appearance to Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise.

“The Knives Out movies are gonna be like Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise alternating between long and short hair,” a fan said. “I dig it.”

Knives Out 3 is expected to debut in 2025 ( Rian Johnson X/screenshot )

A second agreed: “I like that you’re going down the ‘long hair vs short hair’ route to differentiate sequels like with Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible movies.”

Last month, Johnson announced the highly-anticipated third installment in his popular whodunit franchise, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Craig, who’s portrayed the private investigator Benoit Blanc in the first two Knives Out movies, will appear in the third with a star-studded cast, including Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Challengers star Josh O’Connor, Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormac.

The film, which is part of the director’s $450 million two-sequel deal with Netflix, is expected to be released on the streamer sometime in 2025.

The first Knives Out movie debuted in 2019 and followed Blanc’s investigation into the murder of renowned novelist Harlan Thrombey, portrayed by the late Christopher Plummer. That film saw the breakout performance of Ana de Armas as nurse Marta Cabrera. It also featured Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford and Michael Shannon.

Three years later, the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released. The movie saw Blanc jet off to the private Greek Island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where he’s tasked with solving a murder mystery game gone wrong.

Besides Craig, it featured a new all-star cast of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.