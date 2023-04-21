Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The director of Kokomo City has paid tribute to Rasheeda Williams AKA Koko Da Doll, who has been killed in Atlanta. She was 35.

Williams was one of the trans women to appear in the forthcoming documentary, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

The documentary features four Black trans sex workers living in Atlanta and New York City, and shows the persistent threat of violence they face each day.

Atlanta police are currently investigating the killing, which took place on Tuesday (18 April), and said in a statement: “Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by AFR [Atlanta Fire Rescue Department].

“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”

While police are yet to identify the victim by name, Kokomo City director D Smith told Deadline in a statement: “On Tuesday night, Rasheeda Williams was shot and killed in Atlanta. Rasheeda, aka Koko Da Doll, was the latest victim of violence against Black transgender women.

“I created Kokomo City because I wanted to show the fun, humanised, natural side of Black trans women. I wanted to create images that didn’t show the trauma or the statistics of murder of Transgender lives. I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that! But here we are again.

Smith continued: “It’s extremely difficult to process Koko’s passing, but as a team we are more encouraged now than ever to inspire the world with her story. To show how beautiful and full of life she was. She will inspire generations to come and will never be forgotten.”

Williams’s co-star in the documentary, Daniella Carter, wrote on Instagram: “Never thought I’d lose you, but here I am standing alone without you by my side we’re sisters for life we promised, but now you’re gone I don’t know what to do without you I’m going crazy, I’m trying to hold on to keep strong…”

The documentary, which was co-executive produced by Master of None and The Chi star Lena Waithe, received a positive response upon its premiere in January.

Rasheeda Williams AKA Koko Da Doll has been ‘shot dead’ in Atlanta (Getty Images)

Producer Harris Doran wrote on Facebook: “I am absolutely grief stricken over the loss of our wonderful Koko Da Doll. To know Koko, was to love Koko. She was the sweetest, kindest and gentlest soul. This tragedy is just unbearable to process.”

Kokomo City is set to be released in the UK on 4 August with a US release planned for later this year.