Kristen Stewart reveals Donald Trump’s tweets inspired her coming out on SNL

Kristen Stewart has revealed how she decided to publicly come out after seeing Donald Trump’s tweets about her break-up with Robert Pattinson.

In February 2017, Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live and took the opportunity to shoot back at the then-President of the United States’s social media messages, as well as opening up about her sexuality.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably really not going to like me now,” she said during her monologue. “Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stewart, 33, said the decision to come out on national television was a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment”.

She said that while sitting with a group of SNL writers, someone brought up Trump’s tweets about her, which accused her of cheating on her ex-boyfriend, Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, and encouraged him not to get back with her.

“He’s mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend?” she retorted. “Little does he know...” She then decided to use the opportunity to come out.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Donald Trump (Getty)

Stewart added that she wasn’t surprised that Trump took the time to comment on her relationship. “Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’” she said, adding: “He’s such a little baby” and: “F*** you, b****!”

When Trump’s remarks about Stewart came out in 2012, it was after she was seen kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Pattinson, which she later publicly apologised for.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart said that she is tired of the interest in her relationship with Pattinson, explaining: “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s***, because it’s f***ing weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F***ing A, man! I don’t know!’”

Stewart has previously addressed speculation about her sexuality, pointing out that she was in a gay relationship prior to the SNL gig.

“It wasn’t even like I was hiding,” she explained. “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.”

Stewart has continued to be open about romantic relationships, as she’s been engaged to her partner, Dylan Meyer, since 2021. During an interview with Andy Cohen in October 2023, she opened up about her future wedding plans, revealing that Guy Fieri could be officiating the nuptials.