Laura Linney: Ozark and Love Actually actor set to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor will be feted with the honour next week

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 18:22
Comments
Ozark Trailer final season

Laura Linney will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As per Variety, The New York-born actor is set to receive her star during a ceremony on 25 July.

Most recently, Linney has starred in Netflix’s hit series Ozark, in which she plays Wendy Byrde opposite Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde.

Linney is also recognised for her role in the 2003 romantic-comedy Love Actually. In it, she starred opposite Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson as the fan-favourite character Sarah.

The 58-year-old is also known for her role in The Truman Show (1998).



Linney earned Oscar nominations for her part in 2000’s You Can Count On Me and 2007’s The Savages. She received her third nod for 2004’s Kinsey, in which she starred as Clara McMillen, the famous sex researcher’s wife.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Linney opened up about requesting the writers to add more depth to her Ozark character after reading the first script.

“I had no problem being a sideline to Jason Bateman under any circumstances,” she explained.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in ‘Ozark’

(Steve Dietl (Netflix))

“I just wanted to make sure that sideline was interesting. If I was going to commit to a multi-year endeavour, I would need to be able to bring something to it that would keep me engaged. If you have just one character that never changes, you can become subconsciously disinterested and start to detach.”

She also spoke about what it was like to become a mother at the age of 49, which she said was “very old”.

