Netflix movies leaving the platform in November 2023
Streaming service is about to take down a large number of titles
Another month, another bunch of films and TV shows being removed from Netflix.
Every four weeks, the streaming service culls a large number of titles from its library without fanfare; the only way you’ll know that something is being removed from Netflix is if you select it while deciding what to watch.
So, to avoid surprise, The Independent has put together a handy guide to what is leaving (and what is arriving on) Netflix UK and Netflix US versions of the platform throughout November.
We’ve listed the territory next to the title – when no territory is listed, it will be leave both.
NB: This list was curated with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 November
After Earth – US
Along Came a Spider – UK
Annie (1982) – UK
The Art of Love – UK
Batman Begins – US
Bee Movie – US
The Big Short – US
Big Time Movie – US
Black Hawk Down (2001) – US
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf – US
The Cable Guy – US
Cliffhanger – US
Collateral – US
Coming to America – US
Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
The Dark Knight – US
The Dark Knight Rises – US
Deck the Halls – UK
Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library – US
A Fairly Odd Summer – US
Fast & Furious – US
The Fast and the Furious – US
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US
Fast Five – US
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US
40-Love – US
Girl, Interrupted – US
The God Committee – US
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie – US
The Hunger Games – UK
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK
Jinxed – US
Just Go With It – US
Killers – US
The Killing of a Sacred Deer – UK
The Lady in the Van – UK
Last Holiday – UK
Legends of the Hidden Temple – US
Léon – US
Le Week-End – UK
Liar Liar
Liar, Liar, Vampire – US
Love & Friendship – UK
Man on a Ledge – US
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery – US
Mile 22 – US
Miss Congeniality – US
The Negotiator – US
No Strings Attached – US
Piercing – US
The Pink Panther (2006) – US
The Pink Panther 2 – US
The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists – UK
The Pledge – UK
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US
Red Eye – UK
Replicas – US
Reservoir Dogs – US
Ride Along – US
See for Me – UK
Sex and the City: The Movie – UK
Sniper: Legacy – UK
Starship Troopers – US
Steel Magnolias – US
Summerland – US
Terminator Genisys – US
2 Fast 2 Furious – US
Uncle Buck – US
Vampires – US
Wannabe Courageous – UK
We Need to Talk About Kevin – UK
The Wiz – US
The Yellow Birds – US
2 November
Hapless – UK
Velvet Goldmine – UK
4 November
Desterro
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK
Freaky – UK
Sea
Simon Calls
Soa
5 November
Alone/Together
A New York Christmas Wedding
6 November
One More Try
9 November
Lommbock
The Railway Man
10 November
Love O2O
Passing – UK
12 November
A Very Special Love
First Love (2018) – US
15 November
The Giant – US
16 November
Accepted – US
Anbe Sivam – US
Kannathil Muthamittal – US
Loving – US
Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja – US
19 November
My Amnesia Girl – US
Three Words to Forever – US
17 November
Ainu Mosir – US
Despicable Me – US
Despicable Me 2 – US
20 November
Puppy Star Christmas – US
Target – US
22 November
Brother – Mon frère – US
23 November
Hard Kill – US
Minions: The Rise of Gru – US
24 November
Southpaw – US
30 November
Disappearance at Clifton Hill – US
TV
1 November
Into the Badlands – US
Key & Peele – US
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
100 Things to do Before High School – US
T@gged – US
The Thundermans – US
Victorious – US
Voice
4 November
The Amazing Race – US
7 November
Damnation – US
Sister, Sister – UK
11 November
Laguna Beach – US
13 November
Graceful Friends
14 November
Girlfriends – UK
17 November
Eternal Love – US
23 November
Love Island USA – US
24 November
Sick Note – US
Valentino – US
Documentary
4 November
The Metamorphosis of Birds
7 November
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
9 November
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k – UK
12 November
The Beginning of Life 2: Outside – US
Comedy
17 November
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map – US
Kids
19 November
Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar – US
20 November
One-Punch Man – US
Anime
1 November
Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic – US
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
16 November
The Irregular at Magic High School
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies