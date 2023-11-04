Netflix movies leaving the platform in November 2023

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another month, another bunch of films and TV shows being removed from Netflix.

Every four weeks, the streaming service culls a large number of titles from its library without fanfare; the only way you’ll know that something is being removed from Netflix is if you select it while deciding what to watch.

So, to avoid surprise, The Independent has put together a handy guide to what is leaving (and what is arriving on) Netflix UK and Netflix US versions of the platform throughout November.

We’ve listed the territory next to the title – when no territory is listed, it will be leave both.

NB: This list was curated with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 November

After Earth – US

Along Came a Spider – UK

Annie (1982) – UK

The Art of Love – UK

Batman Begins – US

Bee Movie – US

The Big Short – US

Big Time Movie – US

Black Hawk Down (2001) – US

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf – US

The Cable Guy – US

Cliffhanger – US

Collateral – US

Coming to America – US

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

Conan the Barbarian (20th Century Fox)

The Dark Knight – US

The Dark Knight Rises – US

Deck the Halls – UK

Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library – US

A Fairly Odd Summer – US

Fast & Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US

Fast Five – US

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US

A load of ‘Fast & Furious’ films are leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

40-Love – US

Girl, Interrupted – US

The God Committee – US

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie – US

The Hunger Games – UK

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK

Jinxed – US

‘The Hunger games’ franchise is leaving Netflix (Lionsgate)

Just Go With It – US

Killers – US

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – UK

The Lady in the Van – UK

Last Holiday – UK

Legends of the Hidden Temple – US

Léon – US

Le Week-End – UK

Liar Liar

Liar, Liar, Vampire – US

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (Curzon Artificial Eye)

Love & Friendship – UK

Man on a Ledge – US

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery – US

Mile 22 – US

Miss Congeniality – US

The Negotiator – US

No Strings Attached – US

Piercing – US

The Pink Panther (2006) – US

The Pink Panther 2 – US

‘Piercing’ (Universal Pictures)

The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists – UK

The Pledge – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US

Red Eye – UK

Replicas – US

Reservoir Dogs – US

Ride Along – US

See for Me – UK

Sex and the City: The Movie – UK

‘Red Eye’ (DreamWorks Pictures)

Sniper: Legacy – UK

Starship Troopers – US

Steel Magnolias – US

Summerland – US

Terminator Genisys – US

2 Fast 2 Furious – US

Uncle Buck – US

Vampires – US

Wannabe Courageous – UK

We Need to Talk About Kevin – UK

The Wiz – US

The Yellow Birds – US

‘The Wiz’ (Universal Pictures)

2 November

Hapless – UK

Velvet Goldmine – UK

4 November

Desterro

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK

Freaky – UK

Sea

Simon Calls

Soa

5 November

Alone/Together

A New York Christmas Wedding

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

6 November

One More Try

9 November

Lommbock

The Railway Man

10 November

Love O2O

Passing – UK

12 November

A Very Special Love

First Love (2018) – US

15 November

The Giant – US

16 November

Accepted – US

Anbe Sivam – US

Kannathil Muthamittal – US

Loving – US

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja – US

‘Accepted’ (Universal Pictures)

19 November

My Amnesia Girl – US

Three Words to Forever – US

17 November

Ainu Mosir – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

20 November

Puppy Star Christmas – US

Target – US

22 November

Brother – Mon frère – US

23 November

Hard Kill – US

Minions: The Rise of Gru – US

24 November

Southpaw – US

30 November

Disappearance at Clifton Hill – US

‘Disappearance At Clifton Hill’ is leaving Netflix (Rhombus Media)

TV

1 November

Into the Badlands – US

Key & Peele – US

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

100 Things to do Before High School – US

T@gged – US

The Thundermans – US

Victorious – US

Voice

‘Into the Badlands’ (AMC)

4 November

The Amazing Race – US

7 November

Damnation – US

Sister, Sister – UK

11 November

Laguna Beach – US

13 November

Graceful Friends

14 November

Girlfriends – UK

17 November

Eternal Love – US

23 November

Love Island USA – US

24 November

Sick Note – US

Valentino – US

Documentary

4 November

The Metamorphosis of Birds

7 November

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

9 November

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k – UK

12 November

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside – US

Comedy

17 November

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map – US

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’ ( Universal Pictures)

Kids

19 November

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar – US

20 November

One-Punch Man – US

Anime

1 November

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic – US

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

16 November

The Irregular at Magic High School