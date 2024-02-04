Jump to content

Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘paging through Victoria’s Secret catalogue’ on set of Blood Diamond, director claims

Filmmaker Edward Zwick recalled hilarious anecdote in which the star’s love life was gently ribbed by actor Jennifer Connelly

Adam White
Sunday 04 February 2024 10:47
Leonardo DiCaprio shares big movie goal ahead of 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio was found “paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue” on the set of Blood Diamond, his director has claimed in a new memoir.

The funny anecdote was recalled by filmmaker Edward Zwick, who has written the story of his life in a new book titled Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. Zwick is best known for directing films including the Tom Cruise hit The Last Samurai and Glory, which won Denzel Washington his first Oscar.

Shared in a photo of the book taken by film critic Bilge Ebiri on Twitter/X, Zwick mentioned his DiCaprio memory while recalling the making of Blood Diamond, his 2006 thriller set during the Sierra Leone civil war.

Zwick heaped praise on the “terrific” DiCaprio and his two co-stars, Jennifer Connelly and Djimon Hounsou, and said he remembered “only one instance of even the mildest misbehaviour” between them, adding: “It’s more a testament to their camaraderie than anything else”.

“It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends,” Zwick wrote. “One morning I walked into the makeup trailer as I often did to discuss the day’s work with him. I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue.

“‘What are you doing?’ I asked. [Connelly] was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping’.”

DiCaprio is well known for his illustrious love life, and has been romantically linked to a number of supermodels who’ve worked with the famed lingerie brand.

They include Eva Herzigova, Helena Christensen, Erin Heatherton, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli.

Leonardo DiCaprio, and model Gisele Bundchen during a 2006 Victoria’s Secret show – the pair were formerly an item

(Getty Images)

The 49-year-old was most recently linked to the Daisy Jones and the Six actor Camila Morrone, 26, who he dated from 2018 until 2022.

DiCaprio, who last year starred in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, was also recently praised by his Oscar-nominated co-star Lily Gladstone, who revealed the somewhat surprising performance she believes to be his best.

Zwick’s book Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood is released on 29 February.

