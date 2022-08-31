Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly split after four years of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leonardo DiCaprio has split from his girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating, a source has told People.

DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in January 2018 when the two were spotted in Aspen, Colorado at a New Year’s Eve party with DiCaprio’s longtime pal, Tobey Macguire. The former couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, and sat next to each other in the front row during the ceremony.

The Don’t Look Up actor has become notorious for dating women under the age of 25. In June, fans made jokes about DiCaprio’s relationship with Morrone, after they had learned that the actress will be turning 25 this year.

Even Amy Schumer took a jab at the ongoing joke while co-hosting the Oscars this past March. “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

However, her joke about the actor’s dating history drew gasps from the audience — including Will Smith, Timothée Chalamet, and Jessica Chastain — while others covered their heads with their hands.

DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.

In December 2019, Morrone addressed the backlash surrounding her and DiCaprio’s age gap, telling the Los Angeles Times: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The Mickey and the Bear actor went on to say that she finds it “frustrating” that people refer to her as DiCaprio’s girlfriend but that she is hopeful that will change.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” Morrone added. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.

“I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

The Independent has contacted Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone for comment.