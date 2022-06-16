Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone turned 25 and people have jokes

People on social media are making jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio possibly breaking up with his model girlfriend Camila Morrone because she’s celebrating her 25th birthday. The actor has been known for dating women that are younger than 25.

On Twitter, one person shared a TikTok video featuring a sequence of photos of Morrone and DiCaprio as the 1986 song “The Final Countdown”, by Europe, played in the background. The video is a not-so-subtle joke about the Don’t Look Up star’s pattern of dating women under the age of 25 and how Morrone, who turned 25 on 16 June, is potentially in her final days of a relationship with DiCaprio.

Some of DiCaprio’s former girlfriends, all of whom were 25 or under when they dated him, include Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated for six years until 2005.

Twitter users have responded to the TikToks with comments and more jokes about the couple, noting that Morrone could ultimately become one of the oldest women that DiCaprio has dated.

“Happy Birthday sweetie!!! It’s time for us to break up,” one wrote.

“If they make it one more year, it will be both his longest relationship, and she will be the first 26 year old he has dated,” another said.

A third person added: “I have a feeling he might wait it out another year just so he can get the media off his back.”

Other people simply expressed how much amusement they got out of the video and joke.

“How do I hate and love something so much,” one wrote, while another said: “Incredible.”

Another Twitter user also shared one photo of the couple and a photo of a Wikipedia page, which specified Morrone’s age and birthday, before making a joke about their breakup.

“Condolences in advance to this queen,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time that quips have been made about DiCaprio’s dating life. At the Oscars in March 2022, Amy Schumer made comments about The Wolf of Wall Street star during her opening monologue.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

However, Morrone has previously defended her relationship with the A-list star. She told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that she didn’t understand the criticism of her and DiCaprio’s 25-year age gap.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she said “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”