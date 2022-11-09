Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Letitia Wright has opened up about the on-set accident she had while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The $250m (£220m) Marvel sequel filmed after the tragic death of its lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, is out on Friday (11 November).

The grief-stricken cast was hit with another scare in August 2021 when Wright was injured during a motorcycle scene that left her with a fractured shoulder, a concussion and other injuries.

In a wide-ranging feature for Variety, the film’s producer Nate Moore explained that the actor had been riding a motorbike rigged with camera equipment when part of the rig hit a lane divider in the road and “sheared the bike off” with Wright still on it.

“I’m still processing it,” Wright told Variety about the accident that occurred while filming in Boston. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

Moore and director Ryan Coogler were back in Atlanta when they heard the news. “It was about how you can imagine,” Cooger told the publication.

Letitia Wright in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

“I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the fucking worst thing in the world.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige went with Coogler to visit Wright in hospital. He said: “It was horrifying on any production happening to anybody. It was particularly harsh on this production that was already, uh… emotionally strained.”

However, Wright was insistent on finishing the movie in Boseman’s honour and, after recovering in her hometown of London, production resumed in January 2022.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original 2018 film, died in 2020 from colon cancer aged 43. His death sent shockwaves through the industry.

In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey writes: “Wakanda Forever isn’t necessarily a film about grief, but every frame is draped in tender sorrow.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out in cinemas on 11 November.