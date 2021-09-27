Fans of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman have been reacting emotionally to news that his son Connor has been cast in a leading actor role.

He’s starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, the trailer of which arrived online on Monday (27 September). His father also worked with Anderson several times on films such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia and The Master.

It’s Anderson’s first film since the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread in 2018 and features an ensemble cast including Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn.

Although plot details are scarce, it is known that Connor plays a teen actor who struggles with balancing high school life and stardom.

Set in 1970s LA, Licorice Pizza also features infamous producer, Jon Peters, as a prominent character. Played by Cooper, in the trailer, Peters can be seen explaining to Hoffman’s character how to pronounce his real life wife Barbra Streisand’s surname.

Fans have been reacting all evening to the news on social media. One fan wrote: “Love this trailer for the new Paul Thomas Anderson. And I love the fact he’s cast Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper as the lead.”

Another added: “Making me emotional thinking about Paul Thomas Anderson casting Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son as the lead” while a third wrote: “Paul Thomas Anderson writing a film with Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son in the lead is heart-warming.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

Much of the film was shot in LA last year during the pandemic and returns to the San Fernando Valley setting of Anderson’s earlier films.

In the US, Licorice Pizza will open at select cinemas 26 November before getting a wide release from 25 December.

As of yet, there is no confirmed UK release date.