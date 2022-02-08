Lightyear trailer: Pixar releases first full look at Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear spin-off adventure
Film charts origin story of the human astronaut the toy is based on
The first full trailer for Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear film has been released.
Chris Evans is voicing the character, who, in the film, is an astronaut who inspired the Buzz toy in the Toy Story franchise.
Following the announcement of Lightyear, Evans was forced to clarify what the film was about following confusion from fans.
“Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” he said.
Joining Evans in Lightyear are Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Shortly after the trailer was released, Waititi quipped: “I’m the main star of this movie but I pulled rank and said the trailer should be more about the supporting characters like @ChrisEvans one, Bazz.”
Lightyear will arrive in June 2022, although it’s currently unclear whether that will be in cinemas or on Disney+.
It was recently announced that Pixar’s next film, Turning Red, would be released exclusively on its streaming service.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies