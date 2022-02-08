The first full trailer for Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear film has been released.

Chris Evans is voicing the character, who, in the film, is an astronaut who inspired the Buzz toy in the Toy Story franchise.

Following the announcement of Lightyear, Evans was forced to clarify what the film was about following confusion from fans.

“Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” he said.

Joining Evans in Lightyear are Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Shortly after the trailer was released, Waititi quipped: “I’m the main star of this movie but I pulled rank and said the trailer should be more about the supporting characters like @ChrisEvans one, Bazz.”

Lightyear’’ trailer (Pixar Animation Studios)

Lightyear will arrive in June 2022, although it’s currently unclear whether that will be in cinemas or on Disney+.

It was recently announced that Pixar’s next film, Turning Red, would be released exclusively on its streaming service.